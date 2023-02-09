Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) Board of Directors approved $10 million to aid in funding improvements to Soldiers Field Memorial Park on Thursday.

After months of engagement with local stakeholder groups, a collaborative plan was put forth with a shared vision to benefit the greatest amount the Rochester community.

There are several key features that align with the DMC Development plan including using sustainable building practices and focusing on universal design. Some of the park improvements include:

Expanded aquatics area with lap and wading pools, lazy river, and a splash pad.

Inclusive playground and shelter on the east side

Basketball courts and track improvements

Downtown Riverwalk

“The DMCC board not only recognizes the importance of Soldiers Field Memorial Park to the DMC initiative but also the immense significance it has for all of Rochester. This park has been a signature public space for decades and these improvements, selected through extensive community engagement, will make sure Soldiers Field continues to be welcoming and inclusive to residents and visitors alike.”

The cost of the project is estimated at $22.5 million with $10 million coming from DMC funds and the remainder from federal, state, and local resources.

The Rochester City Council will consider this item at their Feb. 22 regular meeting.

The DMCC Board of Directors also approved support for the next steps in the redevelopment of the downtown waterfront. This culminates a comprehensive community engagement process to reconnect to the Zumbro River, create a signature public space along the river, and to open underutilized city-owned properties to future private development.

The funds will be used for the following:

$350,000 for riverfront design and engineering including:

Working with appropriate State and Federal agencies to discuss necessary modifications to the river channel wall managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Red Owl/Time Theater property analysis

Site design and development preparation

Up to $450,000 for the purchase of the Olmsted County-owned “Mr. Muffler” site.

The next DMCC Board meeting is set for Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

