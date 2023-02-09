Dakota Middle school leaders find rumors of violence unfounded

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public School leaders sent an email to parents of Dakota Middle School students Thursday after rumors of student violence spread in the school.

Below is the message that Dakota families received.

RPS email to Dakota Middle School parents (KTTC)

According to the district, a student is believed to have heard the rumor and repeated it inside the building. The district says that it received no actual threat and that incidents of swatting have been reported in multiple locations around the country.

An investigation is ongoing.

