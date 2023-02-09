Compromising healthy foods due to high grocery prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – During National Heart Health month, we’re looking at a new survey that is shedding light on what Americans think about what is considered healthy versus what is not.

Forty-six percent of Americans believe the cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a heart-healthy diet.

Parents admit to being two times more likely to choose fast food for their families at least once a week compared to single adults and of all the people asked, forty-five percent say they buy fast food at least once a week.

For many families, the skyrocketing cost of food is now making them ask for assistance to eat healthier.

“We are seeing an increased number of people using our services and at the same time we know there are eligible people in the community that have not applied for our services and we encourage them to do so,” said WIC program manager Wendy O’Leary from Olmsted County.

Channel One Food Bank is another option if you need assistance. They have also seen a significant up tick in new clients in 2022 and this year due to the higher prices.

