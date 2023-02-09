Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.(Chick-fil-A, Inc.)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée – a breaded cauliflower sandwich – at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.

Like Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper – featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods – in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger – developed with Beyond Meat – in the United Kingdom in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester Task Force to be assembled
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
UPDATE: Detached garage, contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester
Eleven Southeast Minnesota Educators awarded for excellence in classroom.
Eleven Southeast Minnesota educators awarded for excellence in classroom

Latest News

FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Dakota Middle School
Dakota Middle school leaders find rumors of violence unfounded
Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
Forty-six percent of Americans believe the cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a...
Compromising healthy foods due to high grocery prices