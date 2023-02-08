RPS to cut $14 million out of budget for next fiscal school year.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of teacher’s jobs are in jeopardy as the Rochester Public Schools’ Board plans for a $14 million budget cut for the next fiscal school year.

The main reason the district is experiencing such a drastic budget cut is due to the RPS enrollment not keeping up with the number of full-time staff that has been hired in the past decade. The board is also budgeting factors of inflation into the budget.

5.2% of RPS teaching positions are at stake. Other positions at risk include administrators, clerical, education support professionals, maintenance, non and off schedule positions.

Along with around 144 full-time staff positions, budget cuts are also headed towards technology, contracted transportation, supply expenditures and even heating and cooling services.

“To state the obvious this is tremendously difficult for all of us. None of us want to be in this place, none of us think this is a productive, painful but somehow enlightening exercise this is something none of us would choose,” RPS board member Dr. Kent Pekel said.

The school board voted to approve the reduced spending budget parameters but will vote on the final budget in June.

