Rochester Pride announces 2023 Pride t-shirt contest winner

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Pride announced its 2023 Rochester Pride t-shirt contest winner on Wednesday.

This year’s shirts were designed by Caelynn Petersilie, a 15-year-old from Kasson.

When asked about their design, Caelynn said, “When I was making the design, I tried to think of what Rochester meant to me and all who live in it.”

Each year, Rochester Pride costs thousands of dollars to host and organizers are hoping the shirts can raise money for this year’s event. All funds from shirt purchases will go directly into funding Rochester Pride 2023.

