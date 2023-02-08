Rochester leaders place renewed emphasis on park accessibility

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Along West Circle Drive in Northwest Rochester, you’ll see a building going up. It’s a new 40,000 square foot accessible indoor recreation center and play place.

“The biggest piece and biggest component of our building is we’re actually going to be building ramps that we’re going to integrate with playground equipment throughout so kids with any mobility issues can actually play on playground equipment,” SEMCIL executive director Jacob Schueller said.

Owners are hoping construction will wrap up in the fall and set the stage for more accessible spaces in the community.

“That equity discussion around disability related topics is not quite at the levels that it needs to be in our community or throughout the country, so we really want to position this as an advocacy and education opportunity, not just for people with disabilities,” Schueller said.

When it comes to city parks in Rochester, Park and Rec leaders say there’s been a renewed emphasis on accessibility.

“As new develop new parks, new playgrounds. We’re always looking at ways it can be more accessible,” Rochester Parks and Rec recreation supervisor Ben Boldt said.

One of those new designs is the Soldiers Field Master Plan.

“We’ve had a community co-design group that has been meeting to work on that. We have a member specifically on that committee who comes from accessibility background,” Boldt said.

City leaders are interested in adding more accessible features in playgrounds like ramps and smooth surfaces.

“Things like adding some sidewalks or other pavement, easy surface to get across, especially those with mobility challenges is very important,” Boldt said.

The city strives to break down barriers like sidewalk curbs and bumpy surfaces so that people all abilities can enjoy our parks.

“It’s a goal for the city and for the parks department to be very welcoming and create things that everybody can get to and enjoy,” Boldt said.

