Pleasant sunshine today; light snow possible Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what might be the best weather day of the week! Warm air is building northward into the region today on the backside of high pressure, setting the stage for some bright and mild conditions in the area. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will soar into the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon with a slight southwest breeze.

Expect sunny skies throughout the day with a slight breeze and high temps in the upper 30s. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s today. (KTTC)

Our weather will get a little messier in the next day or so, however, as a storm system from the southern Plains moves into the region, grazing our local area to the east early Thursday. Light snow will develop late tonight and early Thursday morning in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin and then spread to the north and west a little during the morning hours, producing up to an inch of snow in a few spots between Charlies City, Iowa and La Crosse, Wisconsin. A few locations closer to the Mississippi River may end up with a couple of inches of accumulation. Much heavier snowfall can be expected east of our area closer to Wisconsin Dells and Madison, Wisconsin and Rockford, Illinois. Up to six inches of accumulation will be possible in those areas.

A storm system will graze our area to the east. Light snow will be possible early Thursday. Heavier snow is expected east of our area. (KTTC)

Two waves of snow will impact the area Thursday, one in the morning and another in the late afternoon. They'll produce minor to moderate snowfall. (KTTC)

Portions of northeast Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin will be in a Winter Storm Watch that may be changed to an Advisory later today as light to moderate snowfall is expected. (KTTC)

A cold front from the northwest will move into the area late in the afternoon, producing strong, gusty northwest winds and up to half an inch of snowfall in a band of snow that will be associated with that front. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 30s with wind chill values in the teens and low 20s.

After a sunny, but breezy Friday that will feature high temperatures in the low 20s, warmer air will again build into the area over the weekend, working with an abundance of sunshine to warm temperatures to the upper 20s Saturday and then the mid-30s on Sunday.

We’ll have sunshine in the area on Monday and for much of Tuesday before light rain develops in the evening hours. High temperatures early in the week will be in the mid-30s.

There will be a chance of light snow on Thursday before sunnier, warmer weather returns over the weekend. (KTTC)

A large storm system is expected to move into the region next Wednesday, potentially bringing some snow to the area. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty winds.

Clouds will slowly clear off later in the week as temperatures gradually drop off to more seasonal levels. Expect readings in the upper 20s and then teens to mid-20s for the end of the week and the weekend that follows.

Temps will dip into the 20s on Friday before warmer air arrives over the weekend. (KTTC)

