Pet of the Week: Harold

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Harold is a black 8-month-old pitbull terrier mix who made his way to Paws and Claws on January 18 after being found along in an area outside the city limits of Rochester.

He is good with other dogs and does well with cats.

He is neutered and has had his vaccinations and vet exam.

Paws and Claws Volunteer Char Carey joined Midwest Access Wednesday to introduce us to Harold.

Learn more about him here.

