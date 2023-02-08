Pet of the Week: Harold

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Harold is a black 8-month-old pitbull terrier mix who made his way to Paws and Claws on January 18 after being found along in an area outside the city limits of Rochester.

He is good with other dogs and does well with cats.

He is neutered and has had his vaccinations and vet exam.

Paws and Claws Volunteer Char Carey joined Midwest Access Wednesday to introduce us to Harold.

Learn more about him here.

