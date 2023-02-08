MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the eight winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest.

MnDOT said more than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.

The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)

Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)

Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

Tallies for all 60 finalists can be found on MnDOT’s website.

This is the third year that MnDOT has hosted the annual Name a Snowplow contest.

MnDOT now has 25 named snowplows statewide, including Plowy McPlowFace, Betty Whiteout, Duck Duck Orange Truck and The Big Leplowski.

In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through Name a Snowplow contests, staff in District 1 chose to add a named snowplow to their region in 2022. Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind, is stationed at MnDOT’s Duluth Truck Station and covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation.

MnDOT will share additional information on its social media pages once the new 2023 names are placed on the snowplows.

