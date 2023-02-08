Mason City police giving residents opportunity to register surveillance cameras

Helping Mason City police solve crimes with private surveillance cameras.
Helping Mason City police solve crimes with private surveillance cameras.(Rachel Aragon)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department has added a Community Camera Program page to its website to give residents the opportunity to register their privately owned surveillance cameras with MCPD to assist in future criminal investigations.

According to MCPD, when officers respond to investigate incidents, the Community Camera Program can help speed up the process for a neighborhood canvass.

Officers will be able to access the Community Camera Program database in MCPD’s records management system to see if there are registered cameras at residences in the immediate area where the incident occurred.

Mason City residents can register their address, camera locations and personal information here so that MCPD can reach out in the event they want to review camera video recording as part of an investigation.

MCPD said it knows that video cameras can be a great deterrent to crime.

