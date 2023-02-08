Light snow Thursday; Warm weather returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the upper Midwest late Wednesday through Thursday evening. However, the bulk of the snowfall will stay to the southeast of our area.

Weather Alerts:

Weather alerts (KTTC)

Several of our northern Iowa counties are under Winter Weather Advisories. Chickasaw, Winneshiek, Fayette, and Allamakee Counties are under that winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. These areas could see 1-4″ of snowfall from this system.

Snowfall amounts (KTTC)

The heavy band of snow will be well to the southeast of our area. Current guidance is keeping the heaviest amounts stretching from Waterloo through Prairie Du Chien and into Madison, WI. Most areas along and to the north of I-90 will stay around 0-1″ of snow. Snow showers will be on/off through the day on Thursday.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

Snow chances will stay isolated Thursday and quiet conditions will settle in through the weekend. There could be a pretty potent system during the middle of next week but overall confidence is pretty low with that system right now.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.