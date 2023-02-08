How to perfect your Valentine’s meal with Forager Brewery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Forager Brewery is offering a five-course dinner for Valentine’s Day. Chef Brandon Adams will be using locally-sourced ingredients to use in each of the five made-from-scratch dishes.

Seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on February 14th.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Course 1) “Inspired by The Romance Stage”: Roasted Cauliflower and Carrot, Pickled Shallot, Apple Butter and Hazelnut

Course 2) “Inspired by The Power Struggle Stage”: Mosaic Ahi Tuna with Avocado, Chile, Cucumber and Citrus

Course 3) “Inspired by The Stability Stage”: Chicken Ballotine with Corn Grits, Blueberries, Corn and Frisee

Course 4) “Inspired by The Commitment Stage”: Short Rib, Pomme Puree, Caramelized Onion and Demi

Course 5) “Inspired by The Co-Creation”: Bostock French Toast and Brown Butter Ice Cream, Plumped and Rehydrated Cherries

This meal will cost $75 a plate. You can buy a ticket here.

