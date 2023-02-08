How to perfect your Valentine’s meal with Forager Brewery
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Forager Brewery is offering a five-course dinner for Valentine’s Day. Chef Brandon Adams will be using locally-sourced ingredients to use in each of the five made-from-scratch dishes.
Seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on February 14th.
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Course 1) “Inspired by The Romance Stage”: Roasted Cauliflower and Carrot, Pickled Shallot, Apple Butter and Hazelnut
Course 2) “Inspired by The Power Struggle Stage”: Mosaic Ahi Tuna with Avocado, Chile, Cucumber and Citrus
Course 3) “Inspired by The Stability Stage”: Chicken Ballotine with Corn Grits, Blueberries, Corn and Frisee
Course 4) “Inspired by The Commitment Stage”: Short Rib, Pomme Puree, Caramelized Onion and Demi
Course 5) “Inspired by The Co-Creation”: Bostock French Toast and Brown Butter Ice Cream, Plumped and Rehydrated Cherries
This meal will cost $75 a plate. You can buy a ticket here.
