Duran Duran at Minnesota State Fair

Concert
Concert(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The classic band Duran Duran has Announced their 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.

The “Duran Duran: Future Past,” will feature special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. It is the first show confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number for the Minnesota State faire.

Tickets are available for purchase February 16th. They will perform on Thursday, Aug. 31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

