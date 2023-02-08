Duran Duran at Minnesota State Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The classic band Duran Duran has Announced their 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.

The “Duran Duran: Future Past,” will feature special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. It is the first show confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number for the Minnesota State faire.

Tickets are available for purchase February 16th. They will perform on Thursday, Aug. 31.

