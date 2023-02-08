DFL House members looking to expand MinnesotaCare

Minnesota lawmakers are looking to reduce the cost of health care for Minnesotans.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota lawmakers are looking to reduce the cost of health care for Minnesotans.

Wednesday, DFL house members announced a bill to expand the “MinnesotaCare Public Option” health insurance plan. It’s the state’s insurance program for lower-income residents, and this new bill would allow more people to access it.

Recipients would pay on a sliding scale based on income.

Authors on the bill say the plan would specifically benefit small business owners and undocumented Minnesotans. They also said the bill will lead to fewer people who are under-insured and un-insured.

“This trifecta gives us the power to change people’s lives, to dramatically impact people’s lives. From restoring the vote, to driver’s licenses for all, but this is perhaps the clearest example of where public policy can intervene and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” Minnesota Speaker of House Rep. Melissa Hortman said.

House DFL members say passing this bill is a very high priority of the caucus, but doesn’t know exactly when it may be passed.

