“A Chair Affair” fundraiser seeing swift ticket sales

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For two decades “A Chair Affair” has been a staple fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club by raising millions of dollars.

The event will feature auctions and a high level dining experience.

Organizers say the event is always the hottest ticket in town to benefit all the programs they provide to children.

“Those dollars go back into a suite of programs that we offer here at Boys and Girls Club that covers everything from STEM activities to the arts to character and leadership development programs as well,” said Resource Development Director, Kaitlyn Glasswell.

Tickets are almost sold out, so you better scoop yours up. The event takes place on February 25. To learn more and buy tickets, click here.

