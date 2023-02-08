Albert Lea Bus Company, Lyle Public Schools receive grants for stop arm cameras

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Two local organizations just received state grant money to install stop arm cameras on its school buses.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), school bus safety remains a top priority, as it continues to be a problem.

According to DPS, law enforcement cited 4,652 drivers for stop arm violations from 2017-2021.

“What we’ve seen over the last couple of years is the propensity for drivers to disobey that extended stop arm and as you can imagine, that’s our most precious cargo transported by those buses,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said.

Drivers at the Albert Lea Bus Company have witnessed violations firsthand.

“The biggest thing for us as drivers is to get the community to understand is when you see a red stop arm out and when you see red flashing lights on a bus, that is your sign to stop no matter what,” Albert Lea Bus Company Assistant Safety Director Chris Avery said.

$1.4 million dollars of grant money from the Minnesota DPS was recently awarded to 19 bus companies and school districts around the state to install stop arm cameras.

It’s part of DPS’s Stop Arm Camera Grant Project, Minnesota state legislators approved $14.7 million in total funding for this project for 2022 and 2023.

Albert Lea bus Company was one of the recipients. It’s getting more than $140,000 to install cameras on all 47 of its buses.

“We’re watching the student trying to get off and cross the road, we can’t keep our eyes on that vehicle and the license number, etcetera. And now, that we will have a stop arm camera on all of our buses, which will help them get caught,” she said.

Lyle Public Schools also received grant money for $17, 935 to install stop arm cameras.

Hanson said the cameras are a valuable tool. He said this round of grant money means 60% of all bus fleets in the state will have stop arm cameras.

“Certainly, the driver is going to have some involvement in any follow up enforcement action that’s taken but it really relieves that burden of all that detail stuff that’s critical to the camera system itself,” he said.

The grant applications are closed. There will be two more rounds of grants awarded in the next few months.

