Galentine’s Day will be at the Winona Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –“February 14, Valentine’s Day, is about romance but February 13, Galentine’s Day, is about celebrating lady friends.

It’s wonderful, and it should be a national holiday.” -Leslie Knope, Parks & Recreation

Celebrate your lady friends this Galentine’s Day, Monday, February 13th with the Winona Public Library from 5:30-7:30pm.

All attendees will receive a goodie bag and will have the opportunity to have their tarot cards read and visit a photo booth.

There will be three crafting opportunities – wine charms, key chains, and bookmarks!

Fill up on punch, hot cocoa, and appetizers while visiting with your friends.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.