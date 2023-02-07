Galentine’s Day will be at the Winona Public Library
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –“February 14, Valentine’s Day, is about romance but February 13, Galentine’s Day, is about celebrating lady friends.
It’s wonderful, and it should be a national holiday.” -Leslie Knope, Parks & Recreation
Celebrate your lady friends this Galentine’s Day, Monday, February 13th with the Winona Public Library from 5:30-7:30pm.
All attendees will receive a goodie bag and will have the opportunity to have their tarot cards read and visit a photo booth.
There will be three crafting opportunities – wine charms, key chains, and bookmarks!
Fill up on punch, hot cocoa, and appetizers while visiting with your friends.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.