Tracking snow for Thursday

Moderate to heavy snow will be possible in some areas
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker is set to impact the region late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. There is the potential for some heavy snowfall across some isolated areas.

Weather Alerts:

Weather alerts
Weather alerts(KTTC)

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for counties along Hwy-18 in NE IA. The only county in SE MN under a storm watch is Houston County. This watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through the evening.

Tracking snowfall
Tracking snowfall(KTTC)

There is some agreement in terms of heavy snowfall. Current guidance is keeping the heavy snowfall track just to the SE of I-90. Stretching from Waterloo through La Crosse and Madison. There still is low confidence in the final storm track of this weather-maker. Some guidance is pushing the center of the low into eastern Illinois which would limit snow chances across Minnesota and Iowa.

Right now, moderate impacts to travel will be possible Thursday morning in northern Iowa. Snowfall accumulations for areas north of I-90 seem to be minimal at this time.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Thursday is the only chance of snowfall over the next 7-days. Temperatures will take a quick dip on Friday as they fall into the lower 20s. High temperatures will return to the upper 20s and 30s this weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay warm early next week too!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Road Bandits hold first Sled Fest.
Rock Road Bandits gather snowmobilers from across Southeast Minnesota for first Sled Fest
Rochester Bed Bath and Beyond
Rochester Bed & Bath and Beyond Closing
Box Truck catches fire in Kasson
Home Improvement Professionals box truck catches fire in Kasson
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester, future in question

Latest News

KTTC WX at 4 - Snow chances on Thursday
KTTC WX at 4 - Snow chances on Thursday
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Mild sunshine today and Wednesday; Snow possible Thursday
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild sunshine today and Wednesday; Snow possible Thursday