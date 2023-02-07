Tracking snow for Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker is set to impact the region late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. There is the potential for some heavy snowfall across some isolated areas.

Weather Alerts:

Weather alerts (KTTC)

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for counties along Hwy-18 in NE IA. The only county in SE MN under a storm watch is Houston County. This watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through the evening.

Tracking snowfall (KTTC)

There is some agreement in terms of heavy snowfall. Current guidance is keeping the heavy snowfall track just to the SE of I-90. Stretching from Waterloo through La Crosse and Madison. There still is low confidence in the final storm track of this weather-maker. Some guidance is pushing the center of the low into eastern Illinois which would limit snow chances across Minnesota and Iowa.

Right now, moderate impacts to travel will be possible Thursday morning in northern Iowa. Snowfall accumulations for areas north of I-90 seem to be minimal at this time.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Thursday is the only chance of snowfall over the next 7-days. Temperatures will take a quick dip on Friday as they fall into the lower 20s. High temperatures will return to the upper 20s and 30s this weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay warm early next week too!

Nick

