Sweet Valentine’s Day giveaway planned in downtown Rochester

By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Everyone can feel the love next week in downtown Rochester. Free flowers will be given out on Valentine’s Day.

Rochester’s Clean and Safe Ambassadors and People’s Food Co-op are teaming up for the event called “With Love, Downtown Ambassadors.”

Free flowers will be given out from 12-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Flowers will be given out in the Galleria at University Square, in the Peace Plaza, and in the subway and skyway system.

Organizers say this is all about showcasing downtown hospitality while giving pedestrians some sweet surprises.

