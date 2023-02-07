Salvation Army buys new coats to help kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of year when coats are essential for all ages to keep warm, but for one organization they are focusing on children in need.

The Salvation Army in Rochester in collaboration with the Rochester Public School district were able to start up a program to purchase brand new winter coats.

It’s a move to let kids know that they are loved even through life struggles.

“We want them to feel valuable and know that they are cared about and to able to give them something to have and in good quality, and its something to keep them warm,” explained Major Candance Voeller.

The Salvation Army Social Services Center will be open to families in need of winter coats for their kids on Thursday from 4:15-7pm.

All are welcome and no appointment is necessary.

