Rochester takes next steps in building sports complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester is taking the next steps toward building a new regional sports complex.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council authorized consulting firm ISG to begin gap analysis, community engagement and concept design. The services will cost $184,800.

“We will be doing quite a bit of community engagement and also what amenities we currently have in our community of Rochester, as well as regionally and statewide to see what again what kind of complex will give us the most benefit both for our local residents but for athletes and others who will travel here,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said.

Ideas for the complex being considered include outdoor and indoor spaces, soccer and football fields. The city council is stressing the importance of community input.

“I go back to ‘what is the need in our community?’ ‘How are we going to fill in that need?’ and that’s why I am excited to hear from the community,” Rochester City Council Member Shaun Palmer said.

The project has a budget of $65 million. The council is working on getting approval from the state to use a local sales tax option to help pay for it. The study is expected to be complete in July. After that, residents will vote on the local sales tax option. If they vote no, Boldt said this study won’t be in vain.

“We’re, again, supporting the 100% sales tax to be approved later this year,” he said. “But, if something comes along the way that slow that down or impacts that being approved, we can use this data to better utilize complexes we already have or look at other funding mechanisms possibly to better meet those needs that are identified during this study.”

In the following months, the study will consist of listening sessions, open houses and surveys. The city will release more information as those are scheduled. Potential sites of the complex have not been discussed yet.

