Mild sunshine today and Wednesday; Snow possible Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is settling into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought March-like rain to the area on Monday, but even so, temperatures will remain quite a bit warmer than the seasonal average. Expect plenty of bright sunshine for most of the day with temperatures holding steady in the low 30s which is several degrees warmer than the mid-20s that would be typical for early February. A raw westerly breeze will reach 20 miles per hour at times, especially in the morning, keeping wind chills in the low 20s.

Expect sunshine with brisk winds and temps in the low 30s today. (KTTC)

Wind chills will be in the low 20s for most of the day today. (KTTC)

High pressure will move in from the Plains tonight and with clear skies and light winds in the area, temperatures will drop to the low 20s.

Wednesday may end up being the best weather day of the week as mostly sunny skies will be the rule with lighter winds in the area and mild temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Expect sunny skies with high temps in the 30s and low 40s on Wednesday. (KTTC)

A large storm system from the southern Plains will bear down on the area late Wednesday evening, bringing thick clouds and then light snow to the area. While some shifting in the path of the storm will be possible, it appears the heart of the system will be just to our east and a band of light to moderate snowfall will spread across our area Thursday morning. Snowfall of an inch or two will be possible in Rochester while higher amounts are likely to the southeast. Parts of north Iowa may end up with four or five inches of accumulation. It looks like snowfall will wrap up around noon on Thursday with just small doses of snow shower activity in the afternoon and evening producing light additional accumulation. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark once again, so the snow will likely be wet and dense.

Snowfall totals of an inch or more will be possible around Rochester with higher amounts expected to the southeast. It's possible some spots may receive up to five inches of Thursday morning snow. (KTTC)

Sunshine will return for Friday with a brisk northwest breeze in the area and high temperatures will be in the low 20s.

The weekend looks very pleasant at this point. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s on Saturday with tons of sunshine in the area under high pressure and on Sunday readings will be in the mid-30s.

There will be a chance of light to moderate snow on Thursday. The surrounding days will be bright and tranquil. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will remain mild with readings likely in the mid-30s through next Wednesday before dropping to more seasonal levels late in the week.

Temps will reach the 30s many more times in the next week or two. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.