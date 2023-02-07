Mild sunshine today and Wednesday; Snow possible Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is settling into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought March-like warmth and rain to the area on Monday, but the abundance of sunshine we’re enjoying is offsetting that by keeping temperatures generally steady near 30 degrees. That’s several degrees colder than Monday’s readings, but still quite a bit warmer than the seasonal average. A raw westerly breeze will reach 20 miles per hour at times keeping wind chills in the low 20s.

High temps will be in the low 30s with brisk west winds today. (KTTC)

Wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s today. (KTTC)

High pressure will move in from the Plains tonight and with clear skies and light winds in the area, temperatures will drop to the low 20s.

Wednesday may end up being the best weather day of the week as mostly sunny skies will be the rule with lighter winds in the area and mild temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Temps will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average tomorrow. (KTTC)

A large storm system from the southern Plains will bear down on the area late Wednesday evening, bringing thick clouds and then light snow to the area. While some shifting in the path of the storm will be possible, it appears the heart of the system will be just to our east and a band of light to moderate snowfall will spread across our area Thursday morning. Snowfall of up to an inch will be possible in Rochester while higher amounts are likely to the southeast. Parts of northeast Iowa may end up with four or five inches of accumulation. It looks like snowfall will wrap up around noon on Thursday with just small doses of snow shower activity in the afternoon and evening producing light additional accumulation. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark once again, so the snow will likely be wet and dense.

There will be a chance of light to moderate snow in the area early Thursday. (KTTC)

A minor of snowfall is possible in much of the area early Thursday. A few inches of accumulation can be expected southeast of Rochester. (KTTC)

Sunshine will return for Friday with a brisk northwest breeze in the area and high temperatures will be in the low 20s.

The weekend looks very pleasant at this point. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s on Saturday with tons of sunshine in the area under high pressure and on Sunday readings will be in the mid-30s.

There will be a chance of snow early Thursday. The rest of the next week will be bright and tranquil with mostly warmer than average temps. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will remain mild with readings likely in the mid-30s through next Wednesday before dropping to more seasonal levels late in the week.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average in most cases through the next week or more. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.