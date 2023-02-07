Iowa House passes bill to increase funding by 3 percent for public schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa House passed a bill that would increase funding in public schools by 3%.

The increase would bring the state’s general funding for public schools to more than $7,500 per student, and represent about $107 million that would go to Iowa schools.

The House passed the resolution in a 59-40 vote.

Iowa Democrats wanted a six percent increase, or an estimated $267 million, arguing that a three percent increase is not enough to keep up with rising inflation and leaves Iowa far behind other states.

The plan will now head to Governor Reynold’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.

