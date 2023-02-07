Iowa House passes bill to increase funding by 3 percent for public schools

The plan will now head to Governor Reynold’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.
The plan will now head to Governor Reynold’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa House passed a bill that would increase funding in public schools by 3%.

The increase would bring the state’s general funding for public schools to more than $7,500 per student, and represent about $107 million that would go to Iowa schools.

The House passed the resolution in a 59-40 vote.

Iowa Democrats wanted a six percent increase, or an estimated $267 million, arguing that a three percent increase is not enough to keep up with rising inflation and leaves Iowa far behind other states.

The plan will now head to Governor Reynold’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Road Bandits hold first Sled Fest.
Rock Road Bandits gather snowmobilers from across Southeast Minnesota for first Sled Fest
Rochester Bed Bath and Beyond
Rochester Bed & Bath and Beyond Closing
Box Truck catches fire in Kasson
Home Improvement Professionals box truck catches fire in Kasson
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester

Latest News

Happy Galentine`s Day
Galentine’s Day will be at the Winona Public Library
She’s Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One
Caitlin Alexander launches her new book
Healthy super bowl recipes
Healthy appetizers for the Big Game
Free flowers will be given out in downtown Rochester on Valentine's Day
Sweet Valentine’s Day giveaway planned in downtown Rochester