Concerns raised about public, private bus services in Rochester

By Noah Caplan
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With plans in place to soon construct the long-awaited Link Rapid Transit, residents and bus employees are voicing their concerns regarding different modes of bus transportation already in Rochester.

Adam Buzbee, who is a union representative for local drivers, says that $700,000 of CARES ACT money was supposed to go to drivers, but instead went to First Transit, a private company that contracts to RPT. According to Buzbee, drivers never got that money.

“During the city council meeting, it was explicitly said to go to the drivers,” Buzbee said.

Meanwhile, Jim Frost is a West Center St. resident and says the Mayo Clinic shuttles are causing most of the commotion- which are provided by Groome Transportation. He says bringing it to the attention of the council is the only way the buses can use a different route.

“Until there is a regulation or an understanding with the city, there’s no way it’ll ever stop,” Frost said.

