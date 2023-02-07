Channel One Food Bank to host new fundraising event

Channel One Food Bank to host new fundraising event(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Feb. 7, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Channel One Regional Food Bank will host a new fundraising event, Epicure: One Bite at a Time, at the Channel One warehouse this Spring.

The event will be on April 29, 2023.

According to Channel One, the new event is supported by honorary co-chairs Dr. John and Patricia Noseworthy and will welcome approximately 250 guests. It will feature at least 20 partnering restaurants providing epicurean bites, and will give people a chance to socialize, dance and come together around something that connects us all: food.

Throughout the evening, attendees can enjoy tours of the facility, diverse foods and beverages, entertainment and a chance to procure exclusive food experiences at Michelin Star restaurants in New York.

Guests will also hear a short presentation by Dr. John and Noseworthy and individuals in the Rochester community who have experienced food insecurity.

Proceeds will support Channel One Regional Food Bank’s prepared meals program, Kitchen Coalition.

Epicure: One Bite at a Time will be the first fully in-person event that Channel One has hosted since 2018, prior to the pandemic.

“We have really missed connecting with our supporters in-person,” Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications at Channel One said. “Channel One is ready to invite supporters to see the work that we’ve been doing to address hunger over the last five years. Having our brand-new event, Epicure: One Bite at a Time, in Channel One’s 55,000-square-foot warehouse allows us to show attendees the scope of our work in the community and exactly how their support makes an impact.”

Tickets will be available starting March 6, 2023 here.

