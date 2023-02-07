ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander is celebrating her new book with a launch party this weekend.

The book officially came out Tuesday, Feb. 7 and there will be a launch party Saturday, Feb. 11 at Garden Party Books in Rochester from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The launch party is open to the public.

Caitlin Alexander launches her new book (Caitlin Alexander)

The middle grade horror/paranormal mystery titled “She’s Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One” follows the story of Kate, who is in new in town. She crosses paths with Jane, and that’s where the mystery starts. Can Kate find out the truth as to why Jane seems to be tethered still to Ravendale Middle School?

It’s reminiscent of Mary Downing Hahn and the Nancy Drew mystery book series.

