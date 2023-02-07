Caitlin Alexander launches her new book

She’s Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One
She’s Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One(Caitlin Alexander)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander is celebrating her new book with a launch party this weekend.

The book officially came out Tuesday, Feb. 7 and there will be a launch party Saturday, Feb. 11 at Garden Party Books in Rochester from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The launch party is open to the public.

Caitlin Alexander launches her new book
Caitlin Alexander launches her new book(Caitlin Alexander)

The middle grade horror/paranormal mystery titled “She’s Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One” follows the story of Kate, who is in new in town. She crosses paths with Jane, and that’s where the mystery starts. Can Kate find out the truth as to why Jane seems to be tethered still to Ravendale Middle School?

Caitlin Alexander launches her new book
Caitlin Alexander launches her new book(Caitlin Alexander)

It’s reminiscent of Mary Downing Hahn and the Nancy Drew mystery book series.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Road Bandits hold first Sled Fest.
Rock Road Bandits gather snowmobilers from across Southeast Minnesota for first Sled Fest
Rochester Bed Bath and Beyond
Rochester Bed & Bath and Beyond Closing
Box Truck catches fire in Kasson
Home Improvement Professionals box truck catches fire in Kasson
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester

Latest News

Happy Galentine`s Day
Galentine’s Day will be at the Winona Public Library
The plan will now head to Governor Reynold’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.
Iowa House passes bill to increase funding by 3 percent for public schools
Healthy super bowl recipes
Healthy appetizers for the Big Game
Free flowers will be given out in downtown Rochester on Valentine's Day
Sweet Valentine’s Day giveaway planned in downtown Rochester