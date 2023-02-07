Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concert lineup

Berne Wood-Fired Pizza
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announced its Summer concert lineup for 2023.

Every Wednesday night from June to August, Berne Wood-Fired Pizza hosts live music and has pizza and refreshments available for purchase.

Below is the full 2023 concert lineup announcement on Berne Wood-Fired Pizza’s Facebook page.

Admission for the concerts is free. Garbage must be carried out since there are no dumpsters. Pets are not allowed.

The first concert of 2023 will be on June 7. Guests should also bring lawn chairs as seating is not provided.

Pizzas are cooked rain or shine and cost between $20-25. Pop, water, ice cream, and chips are also sold on the grounds.

Guests are welcome to bring a beverage of choice, including beer or wine.

Berne Wood-Fired Pizza is a fundraiser for the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Berne, Minnesota. All profits go to support the church and chosen charities.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Road Bandits hold first Sled Fest.
Rock Road Bandits gather snowmobilers from across Southeast Minnesota for first Sled Fest
Rochester Bed Bath and Beyond
Rochester Bed & Bath and Beyond Closing
Box Truck catches fire in Kasson
Home Improvement Professionals box truck catches fire in Kasson
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
Rochester police investigating after more catalytic converter thefts
Rochester police investigating after more catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Channel One Food Bank to host new fundraising event
Channel One Food Bank to host new fundraising event
$50K Powerball ticket wins in St. Charles
$50K Powerball ticket wins in St. Charles
Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say