Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concert lineup

WEST CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announced its Summer concert lineup for 2023.

Every Wednesday night from June to August, Berne Wood-Fired Pizza hosts live music and has pizza and refreshments available for purchase.

Below is the full 2023 concert lineup announcement on Berne Wood-Fired Pizza’s Facebook page.

Admission for the concerts is free. Garbage must be carried out since there are no dumpsters. Pets are not allowed.

The first concert of 2023 will be on June 7. Guests should also bring lawn chairs as seating is not provided.

Pizzas are cooked rain or shine and cost between $20-25. Pop, water, ice cream, and chips are also sold on the grounds.

Guests are welcome to bring a beverage of choice, including beer or wine.

Berne Wood-Fired Pizza is a fundraiser for the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Berne, Minnesota. All profits go to support the church and chosen charities.

