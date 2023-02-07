Athlete of the Week - Lauren Elsmore, Pine Island Girls Wrestling

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Lauren Elsmore had one thing on her mind this weekend.

“This is my home gym; I need to show people who I am,” Lauren Elsmore said.

And she did just that, in her three matches Elsmore pinned each of her opponents taking first place in the largest girls-only wrestling meet in state history.

“My mindset has just changed completely like I’m out there to kill now and on Saturday I felt like the best I’ve ever felt.”

A strong statement from someone who’s already proven to be good. Elsmore was a state runner-up just a year ago as an eighth grader, but it’s that confidence that has her out to a 26-1 record this year.

“I see an edge, I see that she’s hungry, I see that she’s focused she knows that she’s put in the work,” Colton Laganiere, Pine Island Head Wrestling coach said.

It’s all that work that’s made Elsmore a nightmare for opponents.

“Lauren is tough on her feet, she’s tough on bottom and she’s extremely tough on top. She doesn’t have many weaknesses,” Langaniere said.

Now her eyes are set on getting back to state and being the one on top of the podium.

“I’ve had that goal for so long to win state. It’ll just be the most amazing thing that will happen in my life,” Elsmore said.

With that success she hopes to keep growing women’s wrestling.

“It means a lot to me because I grew up just wrestling boys every single practice and every single meet and girls wrestling girls, I think is a better opportunity for them,” Elsmore said.

“She is so mature for a freshman in the way she speaks, in the way she carries herself and she considers herself an ambassador for the sport and she is. She’s really paving the way for younger girls especially around the area, everyone knows who Lauren is,” Langaniere said.

So, her message to those young girls.

“If you are thinking about wrestling, I think you should do it just to try it out. Like I tried it out, I didn’t think I was going to like it, but I jumped right in there to the wolves and kept fighting. Even if you lose a couple matches, just keep going, keep trying,” Elsmore said.

