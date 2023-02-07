ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ABC and Toy Zone will be closing its doors for good in Rochester.

The owners of the toy store announced they will be retiring and that is the reason for the closure.

They said the store will be closed by the end of May or end of June, depending on sales.

ABC and Toy Zone has been in business in Rochester since 1995.

More information about ABC and Toy Zone can be found on its Facebook page and website.

