$50K Powerball ticket wins in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – A Powerball ticket purchased in St. Charles for the Feb. 6 drawing matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball is 7.

Whitewater Travel Plaza, located at 2850 Whitewater Ave. in St. Charles, sold the winning ticket.

The $50,000 prize can be claimed by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

