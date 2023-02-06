Steeplechase reopens ski hill

Steeplechase
Steeplechase(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) – Steeplechase in Mazeppa celebrated the reopening of its ski hill this weekend.

After being closed for 16 years, the ski hill reopened Saturday. People are also able to snowboard.

The hill is open Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Right now, we don’t have ski rentals or food and drink on site, so we let people bring their own food and snacks,” owner Justin Steck said. “So, maybe next year if it’s an option to have food and drink in the building and then if things go good, we’re hoping to get the rental shop back up and going so that way for beginners and stuff they can come out and you know learn to ski and snowboard out here.”

Tickets are limited and must be purchased online.

Steeplechase also has tubing and extreme tubing at night.

For more information, click here.

