Salvation Army announces 2022 Red Kettle Campaign total over $1M

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Salvation Army announced Monday morning that its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, which included year end gifts through January 31, has reached a total of $1,050,000.

This campaign was The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Season in the Rochester community.

The organization wishes to express the utmost gratitude to the many donors and volunteers that were instrumental in raising these dollars.

“The Salvation Army is in the business of providing hope,” Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester said. “From healthcare and housing, to our feeding and youth programs, we want to thank everyone in and around Rochester who contributed through donations and volunteer support to these services for our neighbors in need.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.