Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend

Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend
Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to two separate overdoses over the weekend.

The first was Friday evening along the 1200 block of Marion Road SE.

A 38-year-old man overdosed in a parked car. The man’s nephew reported it around 6:30 p.m. He was given two doses of Narcan and became conscious in the ambulance. He admitted to using Cocaine and pills were also found at the scene.

Then on Sunday, officers were called to the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SW.

A 34-year-old man was found on floor of a bathroom. He was given three doses of Narcan before he became conscious in an ambulance. He admitted to taking Fentanyl pills.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Road Bandits hold first Sled Fest.
Rock Road Bandits gather snowmobilers from across Southeast Minnesota for first Sled Fest
Rochester Bed Bath and Beyond
Rochester Bed & Bath and Beyond Closing
Rochester man shares his story of leaving Amish colony
Leaving his Amish roots behind, Eddie Swartzentruber joins Midwest Access
Steeplechase
Steeplechase reopens ski hill
A 'blackout' license plate in Iowa
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

Latest News

Salvation Army announces 2022 Red Kettle Campaign total over $1M
Salvation Army announces 2022 Red Kettle Campaign total over $1M
Rochester police investigating after more catalytic converter thefts
Rochester police investigating after more catalytic converter thefts
Lorrie Morgan
Lorrie Morgan to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Box Truck catches fire in Kasson
Home Improvement Professionals box truck catches fire in Kasson