Rochester police respond to two overdoses over the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to two separate overdoses over the weekend.

The first was Friday evening along the 1200 block of Marion Road SE.

A 38-year-old man overdosed in a parked car. The man’s nephew reported it around 6:30 p.m. He was given two doses of Narcan and became conscious in the ambulance. He admitted to using Cocaine and pills were also found at the scene.

Then on Sunday, officers were called to the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SW.

A 34-year-old man was found on floor of a bathroom. He was given three doses of Narcan before he became conscious in an ambulance. He admitted to taking Fentanyl pills.

