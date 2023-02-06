Rochester police investigating after more catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department is investigating another round of catalytic converter thefts.

According to RPD, officers were given a license plate number by a witness Saturday after he saw someone removing a catalytic converter from a car in northwest Rochester.

The driver was stopped at the Holiday Gas station off 55th Street NW.

Three St. Paul men were in the car along with five catalytic converters.

The men were interviewed and then released due to no proof of committing the crime.

Police said if you are interested in picking up a kit to register and protect your catalytic converter, there are some available at the Law Enforcement Center.

