Rochester nonprofit chaplain program aims to support police, community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A relatively new chaplain program in Rochester is on a mission to support police officers and people in crisis.

Salt & Light Partners started a year-and-a-half ago. The program consists of 14 chaplains who specialize in helping law enforcement and firefighters in Rochester and in Olmsted County. It grew out of an idea from Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin, who approached chaplain George Beech a few years ago with the idea of a chaplaincy within RPD.

Chief Franklin said the chaplain program is part of RPD’s wellness initiative, which also includes things like physical fitness programs.

“Healthy cops deliver better service,” Chief Franklin said. “Police officers respond to a wide variety of incidents of stressful incidents, accidents, death scenes, trauma and that takes a toll on our police officers. So, one of the benefits of the partnerships here is officer wellbeing, coming alongside the cops and serving those who serve this community.”

The chaplains ride along with officers, helping in difficult and emotional situations. They also go out into the community to make connections.

“We give spiritual and emotional counseling, but we build relationships first,” Beech said. “So, when that bad day happens, you already have that foundation. No one wants to open up to someone that they don’t know.”

RPD Officer Garrison Lenz said he’s seen the impact the chaplains make firsthand.

“We’re in uniform, we’ve got badges and all that stuff,” Lenz. “So, it’s a little bit harder for people to connect with us or to really process what’s going on. But, when they come along side and I’ve seen it firsthand, how they will step in and just really help the people open up and not only to what happened but, say we’re here alongside you to help you work through this, you’re not alone in this.”

Lenz said he’s also benefitted from talking to the chaplains.

“They ride with us, you know, connecting on one-to-one basis,” Lenz said. “I have kids, you have kids the struggles that we all deal with, regardless of what field we’re in, we all have the same issues that come up and having someone you can talk to is huge for that. "

Salt & Light also has a program that supports families. Beech said strong families allow for public safety officials to better focus on their job.

“We’re called to be salt of the earth, and the light of the world,” Beech said. “So, this is from scripture passage Matthew 5:13-16. “Salt is a preservative, so we want to preserve what is good, so that’s what we want to do. Preserve what is good and bring light into this world, we want to bring light into the darkness. "

Salt & Light Partners is funded mostly by private donations. Its inaugural fundraising gala is on March 3 in Rochester.

