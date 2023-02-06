Rochester community remembers Tyre Nichols through vigil

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday, Rochester community members remembered Tyre Nichols who died in January after being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

The vigil was held by the Rochester branch of the NAACP to start Black History Month off by honoring the life and memory of Nichols.

“We’re done dying, is an affirmation we’re tired of dying due to police brutality we’re tired of dying due to violence of any kind and so we just really wanted to take this space to really honor his life,” NAACP president Walé Elegbede said.

During the vigil, names of other black lives that had been taken by the hands of police brutality were read. Elegbede says they are tired of having vigils, he wants to celebrate life not someone passing away. The NAACP is recruiting members from the community to put a stop to police brutality.

A eulogy for Nichols was also read for people to remember him as a person and more than just a name.

“What we have in Memphis and what we have across the country is a systemic problem it’s not simply the five people, it’s the system that disproportionately harasses black people,” member of the NAACP executive committee Phil Wheeler said.

Members of the community were asked to share why they attended the vigil, many said change won’t happen if they are sitting at home or they have family members they worry about daily.

Members of the NAACP are urging the community to take this seriously and to consider what they can do to improve things in Minnesota.

For more information about local NAACP Black History Month Activities, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

