Patchy fog possible tonight; Rain chances and mild temps Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful and mild Sunday with abundant sunshine. More mild temperatures are ahead this week with isolated rain and snow chances. Tonight, areas of patchy fog are possible with increasing clouds. Temperatures will cool into the mid-teens with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

A cloudy and mild day is on tap for Monday with afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds will be strong out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30s mph. Our next precipitation chance moves in Monday afternoon with isolated to scattered rain showers possible through the evening. Rainfall amounts will be minor, around 0.10″ to 0.20″ across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low to mid-30s. Breezy west winds are expected Tuesday and becoming light for Wednesday.

Late week weather-maker (KTTC)

Another chance for precipitation moves in late Wednesday night and is expected to last through Thursday evening. Light snow will be the main precipitation type with this weather-maker. Minor impacts are expected in the region, but it’s still a little too early to determine exact snowfall amounts. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Quieter, more seasonal conditions settle in for the end of the week on Friday with highs in the low 20s and partly sunny skies. Our quiet weather pattern looks to continue into the weekend, featuring partly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

