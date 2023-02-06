Mild temperatures and limited snow chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Above-seasonal average temperatures will dominate the upper Midwest this week. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s through early next week. This surge of warm air will limit snow chances across Minnesota and Iowa for early February.

Precip chances (KTTC)

We’re tracking a wintry system moving into the region late Wednesday into Thursday. The current forecast track of the low keeps the heaviest snow band to our south and east. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this system if there is a shift to the north and west. Other than this system for Thursday, quiet conditions will dominate SE MN and NE IA into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will warm into the lower 30s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the west around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30 at times.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will warm into the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 30s with that chance of light snow across the region. Again, we’ll keep a close eye on the track of that low-pressure system for Thursday. IF it does shift just 50-100 miles to the west/north, we could be looking at some decent snowfall accumulations. Behind that next system, temperatures will still warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s into early next week.

Snowfall stats (KTTC)

With the quiet weather to start the month of February, our seasonal snowfall has taken a hit. Our surplus of 6″+ has now dropped to just +4.3″ of snow on the season. Our monthly snowfall is a big 0″ with our monthly deficit now growing to 2.0″ through the first 6 days. However, we are still nearly 14″ above last years total through today’s date.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.