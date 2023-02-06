Lorrie Morgan to perform at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Multi-Platinum selling country artist Lorrie Morgan is set to perform at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester this summer.

The show will be on Friday, July 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Morgan is known for her records such as “A Picture of Me Without You” and “I Guess You Had to Be There.”

“Where I am in my life right now, I’m not afraid to express what I feel,” Morgan says. “I’m not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life.”

She is the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, and she is back in the studio with award-winning producer Richard Landis, working on a new album.

In addition to the project with Landis, Lorrie is co-writing a second project in collaboration with Larry Gatlin.

Morgan is a Nashville native who is the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing “Paper Roses.” Her father died suddenly of a heart attack at age 51. She was 16 at the time and just beginning her musical career. Lorrie Morgan began making her own records shortly thereafter and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at just 24 years old.

