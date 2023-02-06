LIVE SHOW: 11th Annual Youth Ice Expo is February 18

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a tournament with prizes, drawings and trophies for the top finishers, and it’s free!

Project MN Youth Outdoors presents the 11th annual Youth Ice Fishing Expo.

Registration for the event starts at 10 a.m. and the tournament starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

It’s for ages 3-15, and fishing gear is provided upon request. All the kids have to do is show up ready to learn to fish.

If you would like to learn more about Project MN Youth Outdoors, just click here.

