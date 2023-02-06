Light rain today; mild weather is expected all week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is blowing into the region today ahead of a storm system that will bring rain chances this afternoon. Cloud cover will continue to thicken in the meantime with light rain showers developing in the mid and late afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm quickly with the help of a strong south and southeasterly breeze that will reach 35 miles per hour at times. Temperature readings will be in the mid-30s, but because of the rough winds, it will feel like the 20s at the very warmest today.

The rain chances will wind down before midnight tonight while temperatures slowly drop off let in the night, reaching the upper 20s well after midnight. Gusty winds will turn to the west, at times reaching 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday will feature a mostly sunny sky with brisk west winds and temperatures will again be slightly warmer than the seasonal average. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid-30s with wind chill values in the upper 20s.

After abundant sunshine on Wednesday and more of those mid-30s in the area, a storm system will graze the area to the southeast bringing a chance of light snow. The best chances for measurable snowfall will be in the southeastern part of the area, but of course, the track of this system may change, so we’ll be monitoring pretty closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk northwest breeze.

After some seasonably cold sunshine on Friday, the weekend will be a little warmer than the seasonal average under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Saturday with mid-30s expected on Sunday.

