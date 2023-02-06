Hormel Foods named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hormel Foods Corporation has been named by Fortune 500 as one of the world’s most admired companies.

The 132-year-old company was featured on the most admired list which is created by executives, directors, and analysts.

The list is generated based on 9 criteria, including, investment value, quality of management, and social responsibility.

The Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list identifies the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries.

“We are extremely proud to be included on this prestigious list,” said Jim Snee, Hormel Foods chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. “For 132 years, Hormel Foods has brought innovation, beloved brands and outstanding value to our consumers, customers, communities and shareholders. This honor is well-deserved recognition for the great work being done every day by our 20,000 inspired team members.”

A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry to be included on the list.

