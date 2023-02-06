Home Improvement Professionals box truck catches fire in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A box truck caught on fire Monday morning in Kasson.

The truck belongs to Home Improvement Professionals out of Byron. The Chief Operator for Home Improvement Professionals said it is an electrical fire.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. located on Mantorville Ave. South.

Kasson Fire Department and Dodge Fire Department are on scene.

KTTC has a crew on scene.

