Home Improvement Professionals box truck catches fire in Kasson

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A box truck caught on fire Monday morning in Kasson.

The truck belongs to Home Improvement Professionals out of Byron. The Chief Operator for Home Improvement Professionals said it is an electrical fire.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. located on Mantorville Ave. South.

Kasson Fire Department and Dodge Fire Department are on scene.

KTTC has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

