Construction industry still seeing supply chain issues.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This weekend was the Rochester Area Home Show, but since the pandemic getting materials to build homes has been a challenge.

Prices for things like windows, doors, and lumber have gone up and are taking twice as long to ship due to inflation and supply chain issues. These issues became prevalent during the pandemic and are starting to ease up but lead times for these supplies still are not close to what it originally was.

“Lumber has come back down so it did spike there but it did come back down, now things are continuing to increase so it’s not as excessive as it was, specific lumber is what spiked mostly but we are continuing to see price increases from our vendors,” Elias Construction owner Mickey Elias said.

For those looking to renovate or build homes, experts say you can never start planning too early.

