AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

AMC
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.(AMC)
By JAKE COYLE
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and, by the end of the year, will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Seats classified as “standard sightline” will be at the regular price. If you want to pay less for the “value sightline” seats, you have to be a member of the chain’s subscription service, AMC Stubs.

As movie theaters have attempted to recover from the pandemic, exhibitors have increasingly looked at more variable pricing methods. That’s included charging more for sought-after movies like “The Batman” in their first week of release.

Last weekend, Paramount Pictures partnered with theater chains to offer slightly reduced ticket prices for the comedy “80 for Brady.” And last year, during a dry spell in theaters, tickets at most movie theaters were $3 for “National Cinema Day.”

But in most circumstances, movie tickets are getting more expensive, especially when factoring in large-format screens and 3D showings. The average 3D premium format ticket for the biggest box-office hit in recent years, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” was about $16.50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Road Bandits hold first Sled Fest.
Rock Road Bandits gather snowmobilers from across Southeast Minnesota for first Sled Fest
Rochester Bed Bath and Beyond
Rochester Bed & Bath and Beyond Closing
Rochester man shares his story of leaving Amish colony
Leaving his Amish roots behind, Eddie Swartzentruber joins Midwest Access
Steeplechase
Steeplechase reopens ski hill
A 'blackout' license plate in Iowa
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

Latest News

A man was sentenced to16 years for shooting at children throwing snowballs.
Man gets 16 years in prison for shooting at children throwing snowballs
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 mainland US tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico neighborhood
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,800
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Toxic chemicals to be released from derailed tanker cars
MnDOT Snowplow
Reducing salt-use with brine is working for MnDOT