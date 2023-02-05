A quiet Sunday; mild, but slightly unsettled weather this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our peaceful weather spell continues today, even as a weak cold front pushes through the area. Aside from a few extra clouds and flurries in the morning, the bulk of the day looks pretty decent as sunshine will offset the slightly colder air trickling into the region, making for a pleasant Sunday. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees and a slight northwest breeze. wind chill levels will be in the teens for the most part.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens later this evening before warmer air begins to once again blow into the region overnight ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the southwest.

Monday will be gray and windy, but temperatures will still climb steadily throughout the day, reaching the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon, hovering in that range in the evening hours. There will be a chance of light snow that may mix with and then change to rain in the afternoon and evening. South winds will reach 35 miles per hour at times, giving us wind will indices in the teens and 20s.

A few flurries will be possible early Tuesday behind the storm system with a brisk westerly breeze. Afternoon sunshine will help temperatures reach the low 30s across the area.

Sunshine will be replaced by clouds late in the day Wednesday as a large storm system bears down on the region from the southwest. There will be a chance of light rain that may change to snow at times in the evening hours Wednesday. A little light snow or freezing drizzle will be possible later in the night. High temperatures during the day will be in the mid and upper 30s with a slight southwest breeze.

Light snow may mix with some rain at times on Thursday with some minor accumulation possible during the day. The potential for snowfall and even the likelihood of accumulation will depend on the exact track of the system and temperature profile as it passes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk north breeze.

Slightly colder, more seasonably chilly air will settle into the region on Friday and will linger into the following weekend. Expect occasional sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.

