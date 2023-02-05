Quiet & mild tonight; Above average temps settle in for upcoming week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and mild night is in store for the region as temperatures hover in the mid-20s. Clouds will slowly clear out throughout the night with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

A warm and mostly cloudy to partly sunny day is expected Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Above-normal temperatures will last through much of the upcoming week as afternoon highs settle into the mid-30s on Monday. Highs in the low 30s are on tap for Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Wednesday looks to be another beautiful and sunny day with temps in the mid-30s. By the weekend, temperatures will cool down, becoming more seasonal in the 20s.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Precipitation chances will be limited over the next several days. Our best chances for any active weather will be Monday with isolated rain/snow showers and Thursday with isolated snow showers.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

