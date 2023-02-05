Local Sports 2/4

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester man shares his story of leaving Amish colony
Leaving his Amish roots behind, Eddie Swartzentruber joins Midwest Access
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
A 'blackout' license plate in Iowa
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

Latest News

Local Sports 2/4
Sports 2/3
Sports Extra 2/3/2023
Sports Extra 2/3 - Segment 3
Sports Extra 2/3 - Segment 3
Sports Extra 2/3 - Segment 2
Sports Extra 2/3 - Segment 2